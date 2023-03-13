Qualtrics, which sells subscription-based software that companies can use to gather and analyze customer and employee sentiment, is on track to become a private company again after accepting a $12.5 billion, all-cash offer from Silver Lake and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The deal is the latest sign of investors’ waning enthusiasm for the type of software Qualtrics sells, which is...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing startups crypto
There’s No Perfect Place for Silicon Valley to Park its Cash
Finally, there’s an advantage to being broke—you never have to worry about where to put your cash! The failure of three banks in the past few days, and today’s sell-off in the stocks of First Republic and other banks, has put the spotlight on the inherent risk in bank accounts. Of course, putting your money into bonds or stocks is much riskier than the typical bank account, as the past year has...
Latest Briefs
Qualtrics Accepts Silver Lake’s $12.5 Billion Buyout Bid
Most of BuzzFeed’s Cash Was at SVB
Amazon and Rivian Consider Ending Exclusivity Agreement
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse