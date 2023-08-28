The Brain-Body Investment Survey: What 500 Subscribers Are Spending to Boost Their PerformanceRead more

Commerce Secretary Raimondo to China: Let’s be ‘Practical'

Jessica E. Lessin
BEIJING—The message from Washington to Beijing this morning was clear: Let’s do more business together— just not the sensitive stuff. Here in Beijing, I watched U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo sit across from China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao and discuss new working groups between the countries that were established this summer. While Raimondo didn’t share details, the groups were...

