Reddit Crashes After Thousands of Forums Go Dark

By
Isabelle Sarraf
· · Source: The Information

Reddit experienced a mass outage on Monday morning after over 7,000 forums on the site, called subreddits, shifted to private, which will make their forum’s posts invisible to new members, in protest of the company’s decision to start charging developers for access to its application programming interface, Tim Rathschmidt told The Information. Developers use the site’s API, which has been free of...

Exclusive asia venture capital
Before Sequoia Split, a $100 Billion American Cash Spigot to Chinese VCs Ran Dry
By Juro Osawa · June 12, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Image via Getty, Shane Burke
Sequoia Capital’s decision this week to split off its China operations showed the impact of growing tensions between Washington and Beijing. But the political conflict has sparked a bigger and more important change: Suddenly, American capital has stopped flowing to Chinese venture capital and private equity funds en masse. The University of Chicago, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and...
Nasdaq Buys Software Firm Adenza From Thoma Bravo for $10.5 Billion
By Rachel Graf · June 12, 2023
JPMorgan Settles Lawsuit With Epstein Victims
By Michael Roddan · June 12, 2023
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
Art by Clark Miller.
The Big Read space venture capital
The Overlapping Galaxies of Delian Asparouhov
By Margaux MacColl
Delian Asparouhov, newly minted Founders Fund partner and co-founder of Varda Space Industries, is obsessed with speed.
Photo via Shutterstock.
Exclusive startups Finance
Inside the Culture Clash at JPMorgan and WePay
By Michael Roddan
When JPMorgan Chase struck a $400 million deal to buy WePay in late 2017, it pledged that the Bay Area fintech would become “Chase’s payments innovation incubator in Silicon Valley,” helping the country’s biggest bank compete with surging startups Stripe and Square and payments companies like PayPal.
Marc Andreessen. Photo: Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Andreessen Horowitz Merges Fintech and Consumer Teams After Some Bets Fizzle
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Andreessen Horowitz has combined its finance and consumer investment teams into one, merging what were two of the hottest pandemic-era investment categories that have since cooled.
Peng Zhao, CEO of Citadel Securities. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive ai venture capital
Wall Street Firm Citadel Securities Courts AI Startups for Trading Edge
By Jon Victor and Cory Weinberg
Citadel Securities, a prominent high-frequency trading firm, has told startup founders and investors it is looking to license software from artificial intelligence startups working on large-language models or to buy stakes in them, according to two people with knowledge of the conversations.
The Port of Los Angeles, where Next Trucking has a significant presence. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images.
Exclusive startups Finance
Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself
By Maria Heeter
Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information.