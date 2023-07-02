The volunteer moderators of Reddit’s AskMeAnything forum say they will scale back their activities, including arranging with celebrities for new AMA sessions, noting that “Reddit leadership has all the funds they need to hire people to perform those extra tasks we formerly undertook as volunteer moderators.” The post reflects an escalating battle between Reddit and many of its users over the...
The Cereal Influencers of SoHo
Pop Up Grocer looks like it was created as much for social media as for real-life shopping. Walking around the bright, checkerboard-floored West Village market one day last month, I felt like I was stepping inside an Instagram post. On an eye-level shelf in the center of the store (prime real estate, as every packaged food distributor knows) was a pair of pastel Magic Spoon cereal boxes filled...
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document Reveals