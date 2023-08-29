Latest Articles

Chinese Regulator Stalls IPOs, Frustrating Investors By Jing Yang · Aug. 29, 2023 8:00 AM PDT

It’s not too often that China-based leaders of major venture capital and private equity firms, including Neil Shen of Sequoia Capital and David Liu of DCP, gather as a group to voice their concerns to China’s securities regulator. But an opportunity arose in late July when the two were among dozens of investors who met with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to discuss...