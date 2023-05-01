The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp took control of First Republic Bank over the weekend and immediately sold it to JPMorgan Chase, bringing to an end weeks of questions about the fate of the San Francisco bank, the latest casualty of this year’s banking crisis. First Republic has a high level of exposure to the technology industry, and many high-net-worth people in the Valley bank there. Some...
The Electric: A Wake-Up Call for the West at the Shanghai Auto Show
After three years of pandemic lockdowns that kept out most foreign visitors, China last week concluded a mobbed Shanghai Auto Show, and people returning from the event had a near-unanimous message: Chinese electric vehicle makers are coming to the West, and legacy auto and battery makers appear unready to defend their turf.The verdict seemed ominous: Analysts and the executives of legacy...
Apple's AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
In Google Founder's Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power