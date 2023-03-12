The New York Department of Financial Services said Sunday evening it had taken possession of Signature Bank, marking the second downfall of a major crypto-focused bank over the past week. Signature had $110.36 billion in total assets and $88.59 billion in total deposits as of Dec. 31, the regulators said in a press release. All depositors will be made whole. Signature was one alternative to...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing startups facebook
Why the Worst-Case Scenarios of SVB Fallout Are Unlikely
What a weekend! The term “everything everywhere all at once” seems a better description for the turmoil sparked by Friday’s failure of Silicon Valley Bank than for an incomprehensible movie that’s up for an Oscar tonight. The good news is that the worst-case scenarios some on Twitter were broadcasting the past few days seem increasingly unlikely. The Fed tonight announced steps to ensure the...
Latest Briefs
First Republic Secures Additional Liquidity From Fed, JPMorgan
U.S. Moves to Fully Backstop SVB, Signature Depositors
Regulators Shut Signature Bank
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse