Paxos announced Monday that the New York State Department of Financial Services had ordered it to stop issuing Binance-branded stablecoins known as BUSD. Paxos said it would halt issuing new BUSD tokens starting next week, and the customers holding BUSD could redeem the tokens until February 2024. BUSD, which is pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar, is one of the world’s biggest...