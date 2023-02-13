Playing Catch-Up With AWS, Google Makes Progress With Data Center ChipsRead Now

Regulators Tell Paxos to Stop Issuing Binance Stablecoin

By
Aidan Ryan
· · Source: The Information

Paxos announced Monday that the New York State Department of Financial Services had ordered it to stop issuing Binance-branded stablecoins known as BUSD. Paxos said it would halt issuing new BUSD tokens starting next week, and the customers holding BUSD could redeem the tokens until February 2024. BUSD, which is pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar, is one of the world’s biggest...

The Good News for Tech IPO Hopefuls
By Jessica E. Lessin · Feb. 14, 2023 5:00 PM PST
Photo by Getty Images
Sentiment around a long-awaited return for tech initial public offerings has certainly turned—or at least subtly shifted—in the last week. The previous mood among several investors I have spoken with could have been summed up as: “No way that’s happening anytime soon.” Now it’s more like: “You know, there may just be an opening in a quarter or two.”To that end, Cory reported today that Reddit...
Vice Media Borrows $30 Million in New Debt
By Sahil Patel · Feb. 14, 2023
Republican FTC Commissioner Resigns, Criticizing Agency Leadership
By Theo Wayt · Feb. 14, 2023
Walmart To Close Three Tech Hubs
By Ann Gehan · Feb. 14, 2023
Photo by AP.
Exclusive microsoft
Microsoft's LinkedIn Lays Off Staff Amid Hiring Slowdown
By Aaron Holmes
Microsoft-owned LinkedIn laid off staff in its recruiting department on Monday, the company confirmed to The Information, the latest sign of how Microsoft’s layoffs are rippling through the tech giant.
Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive microsoft ar/vr
Microsoft Kills Its Industrial Metaverse Team After 4 Months
By Kevin McLaughlin
In a surprising reversal, Microsoft has killed a team it formed four months ago to help customers use the metaverse in industrial settings, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman. Art by Clark Miller. Photos by David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Exclusive google ai
OpenAI's Hidden Weapon: Ex-Google Engineers
By Jon Victor
As OpenAI’s web chatbot became a global sensation in recent months, artificial intelligence practitioners and investors have wondered how a seven-year-old startup beat Google to the punch.
Photo by Getty Images
Exclusive google cloud
Playing Catch-Up With AWS, Google Makes Progress With Data Center Chips
By Wayne Ma and Kevin McLaughlin
Google has reached a key milestone in designing server processors aimed at reducing the cost of operating its data centers and keeping up with cloud business rival Amazon, according to one person with direct knowledge of the project and one person who was briefed about it.
Graphic by Clark Miller
The Big Read
Tales from the Shredder: How a Quarter-Million Fired Tech Workers Are Picking Up the Pieces
By Arielle Pardes
On a brisk Wednesday in December, Pakin Wirojwatanakul made his usual commute to the downtown San Francisco office of fintech startup Plaid.
Art by Shane Burke. Photos via Reddit/Shutterstock.
Exclusive entertainment
How Reddit Grew Its Ad Business, Bolstering IPO Hopes
By Isabelle Sarraf
While whiling away the hours on Call of Duty and other videogames, gamers love to chew on Kraft Singles.