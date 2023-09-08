Latest Articles

The 1:1 Twitter

The Head of the Anti-Defamation League Wants to Make Peace With Elon Musk By Jon Steinberg · Sept. 8, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

By the time Jonathan Greenblatt jumped on the phone at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time this Wednesday, he had already made the rounds on CNN, CNBC and MSNBC. It had been a high blood pressure day for the CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League. And that was before X owner Elon Musk fired off the latest in a barrage of tweets taking direct aim at “Jonathan at ADL,” whom Musk...