Rent the Runway cut its projected full fiscal year revenue outlook to around $296.4 million, as much as 10% lower than it previously expected. Investors sent shares down more than 30%. The company has made significant efforts over the past 18 months to cut costs as it struggled to lure back customers who quit its clothing rental service during the pandemic. Still, the company predicted it...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The 1:1 Twitter
The Head of the Anti-Defamation League Wants to Make Peace With Elon Musk
By the time Jonathan Greenblatt jumped on the phone at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time this Wednesday, he had already made the rounds on CNN, CNBC and MSNBC. It had been a high blood pressure day for the CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League. And that was before X owner Elon Musk fired off the latest in a barrage of tweets taking direct aim at “Jonathan at ADL,” whom Musk...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive e-commerce amazon
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.
Scene and Heard culture
Inside Silicon Valley’s New Boys Club: The Testosterone-Testing ‘T Party’