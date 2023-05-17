Crypto payments firm Ripple announced Wednesday that it had acquired Switzerland-based startup Metaco for $250 million to expand into offering crypto custody services. Metaco will continue to operate as its own brand and business unit after the acquisition and will be led by its founder and CEO, Adrien Treccani. The company counts banks Citi, BNP Paribas and DBS among its current...
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push
Database software provider Snowflake has been in advanced talks to acquire Neeva, a search startup founded by former top Google ad tech executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions. Buying Neeva could help Snowflake offer artificial intelligence software that helps companies search for information in internal documents and data, according to people...
