Rippling CEO Confirms an IPO Ahead

Abram Brown
Parker Conrad, the billionaire CEO and founder of Rippling, is eyeing a forthcoming public offering, he told The Information, though he would give no details on an exact timeline for the payroll and human-resources company’s listing. Conrad believes an IPO would fulfill an “implicit agreement” made with the startup’s investors and employees to provide a meaningful exit, he said. A public debut...

Social Studies startups real estate
The Rise of the Not-Home Not-Office
By Arielle Pardes · April 14, 2023 11:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller
When Jamie Snedden moved to San Francisco from London in late 2021, it occurred to him that he didn’t actually know how to make friends. In college, an abundance of common areas and extracurricular clubs had made it easy to meet new people. Now, working remotely for a startup, he barely left the house. He considered roving between coffee shops, but identifying potential pals there seemed...
Vice Media Hires Interim Finance Chief From Turnaround Firm
By Sahil Patel · April 14, 2023
Walmart’s Chief Merchandising Officer To Exit
By Ann Gehan · April 14, 2023
Rippling CEO Confirms an IPO Ahead
By Abram Brown · April 14, 2023
Exclusive enterprise
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Loses Coveted Spot in Gartner Ranking Due to ‘Sales Arrogance’
By Kevin McLaughlin
Competition between the two of the biggest cybersecurity firms selling software monitoring employee access to cloud applications and data is set to intensify after influential market research firm Gartner cut its ranking on the market leader, Zscaler.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils Founders
By Kate Clark
The first big change made by Y Combinator’s new CEO and president Garry Tan—to shutter a fund investing in mature startups so it could sharpen its focus on much younger companies—has set off an uproar among founders backed by the esteemed startup accelerator.
Deals startups venture capital
Cash Dries Up for VC Newcomers
By Kate Clark and Becky Peterson
When Helen Min and Meena Harris started raising money for their debut venture capital fund in January of last year, they expected that their combined 30 years of experience at tech companies would allow them to collect $15 million, a standard first-time fund target.
Market Research
Roadie Revolution: The Stunning New Tech on Silicon Valley Bikes
By Tim Stevens
As a technology, the bicycle hasn’t changed much since 1885, when designer J.K. Starley decided to use a chain to drive the rear wheel.
Exclusive startups enterprise
Palo Alto Networks Woos Customers With Years of Free Software as Cloud Security Sales Slow
By Aaron Holmes
The slowdown in enterprise software spending is forcing some software firms to go to extraordinary lengths to win business.
Opinion startups
Make Time for This Tax Secret
By AJ Ayers
If you’re a founder or you work in the startup space, you can’t afford to be ignorant about tax law, especially in a down market.