Latest Articles

Exclusive asia

TikTok Tries to Allay Advertisers’ Concerns as U.S. Ban Threat Looms By Kaya Yurieff and Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · March 17, 2023 12:21 PM PDT

No matter what happens in Washington, TikTok needs to keep advertisers spending money on the app. The latest threat of a ban, made recently by the Biden administration, has prompted marketers to consider their alternatives, ad executives say. TikTok has been taking steps to reassure the ad industry, including convening a closed-door meeting with advertisers in New York last month where...