Briefing
startups venture capital

Rippling Raises $500 million to Ease SVB-Linked Payroll Crunch

By
Laura Mandaro
· · Source: The Information

Rippling on Friday said it had raised $500 million in a last-minute Series E funding round to ensure clients using its payroll software could pay employees on time after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Existing investor Greenoaks led the round at a $11.25 billion valuation, in line with the company’s May 2022 funding, Rippling CEO Parker Conrad said in a blog post in which he described the...

Exclusive asia
TikTok Tries to Allay Advertisers’ Concerns as U.S. Ban Threat Looms
By Kaya Yurieff and Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · March 17, 2023 12:21 PM PDT
A sign outside TikTok's offices in Culver City, Calif. this week. Photo by Getty.
No matter what happens in Washington, TikTok needs to keep advertisers spending money on the app. The latest threat of a ban, made recently by the Biden administration, has prompted marketers to consider their alternatives, ad executives say. TikTok has been taking steps to reassure the ad industry, including convening a closed-door meeting with advertisers in New York last month where...
The Silicon Valley Bank office in New York. Photo via Bloomberg.
startups venture capital
U.S. to Backstop All SVB Deposits; Regional Banks Look Likely to Prevail in Sale
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
The U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday they would fully backstop the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank.
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive markets startups
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Michael Roddan
When Silicon Valley Bank was crumbling last week, eyes turned to the biggest lender in the country—the bank that had stepped in to save failing competitors during the financial crisis in 2008, whose CEO has been called “America’s banker” and whose views and decisions influence the corporate world.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo: Bloomberg.
Deals startups venture capital
Y Combinator to End Late-Stage Startup Fund, Lays Off Staff
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y Combinator won’t raise another continuity fund, which backs mature private tech companies, two people familiar with the matter said.
Photo of Kopit Levien by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller
The Big Read media/telecom
The News Business Is in Crisis—but Not The New York Times Co.
By Abram Brown
Meredith Kopit Levien exists in a perpetual yo-yo motion. Most weeks, the CEO of The New York Times Co.
People line up outside of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank headquarters on March 10 in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups venture capital
The Final Breaths of Silicon Valley Bank
By Michael Roddan, Lauren Tara LaCapra and Kate Clark
Silicon Valley Bank wasn't just a bank—it was a central artery in the venture capital circulatory system.
Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive
Wall Street Firm Pounces on SVB Implosion With Offer to Buy Deposit Claims
By Maria Heeter
At least one Wall Street firm is sensing an opportunity in the panic around failed Silicon Valley Bank.