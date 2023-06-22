Scoop: Benchmark, Sequoia Back Ex-Salesforce CEO’s AI StartupRead more

Briefing

Robinhood Acquiring Credit Card Startup X1

By
Mark Matousek
· · Source: The Information

Robinhood is acquiring the credit card startup X1, Robinhood said on Thursday. X1 offers a no-fee credit card with rewards, as well as the ability to create virtual, single-use cards. Robinhood said it expects to pay around $95 million in cash for X1 and close the acquisition in the third quarter of this year. Offering customers a credit card would continue Robinhood’s effort to expand its...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive facebook ar/vr
How Meta Stumbled In Quest for Chip Independence
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan and Wayne Ma · June 22, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Photos via Getty and Shutterstock. Art by Shane Burke.
Meta Platforms executives always knew this moment would come. Apple’s unveiling of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset early this month puts the spotlight on the looming battle between Apple and Meta over control of the augmented reality and virtual reality market. And for the past five years, Meta has readied itself for the competition by trying to develop as many of its own chips as it...
Latest Briefs
 
Robinhood Acquiring Credit Card Startup X1
By Mark Matousek · June 22, 2023
Fortress to acquire digital media brand Vice out of bankruptcy
By Alex Perry and Rachel Graf · June 22, 2023
TikTok Responds to Senators’ Questions Over Creators’ Data
By Erin Woo · June 21, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Photo by Getty
Dealmaker venture capital
The End of Megafunds
By Kate Clark
Megafunds may be a relic of another era in venture capital. That’s not a bad thing. Insight Partners has reduced the target of its next fund 25% to $15 billion, the Financial Times first reported this week.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo by Getty
Exclusive google facebook
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his deputies want other companies to freely use and profit from new artificial intelligence software Meta is developing, a decision that could have big implications for other AI developers and businesses that are increasingly adopting it.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
OpenAI Considers Creating an App Store for AI Software
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
OpenAI—an early mover in releasing chatbots powered by large-language models—is contemplating another initiative to extend its influence in the world of artificial intelligence.
Nat Friedman, left, and Daniel Gross. Photos by Microsoft and Getty
startups ai
Billion-Dollar AI Venture Fund Offers Elusive Nvidia Chips to Win Deals
By Kate Clark
Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, a pair of founders turned startup investors, set the venture capital world abuzz last week by announcing a novel tactic to win over founders: offering them access to a huge number of free servers equipped with the most advanced chips for training machine-learning models.
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo by Getty
apple ar/vr
What Apple Didn’t Reveal About the Vision Pro
By Wayne Ma
If you want a sense of what you might be able to do with Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in the future, consider this.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion policy ai
The Law Is Coming for AI—But Maybe Not the Law You Think
By M.R. Leiser
While the approval of the AI Act in the European Parliament on Wednesday will no doubt go down in history as a day of reckoning for generative artificial intelligence, it was not the first.