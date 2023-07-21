Robinhood’s top engineering executive, Surabhi Gupta, announced her departure from the company this week, Insider reported on Thursday. Insider’s report did not say why Gupta was leaving the investing firm. Gupta had spent three years at Robinhood and was reporting to CEO Vlad Tenev at the time of her departure. Robinhood has seen a number of high-ranking executives leave over the past year,...
PODCAST
More or Less: Hollywood and AI. What IS Threads?
There was a moment in this week's episode that made me realize (yet again) that we are in interesting and important times. It was when Sam said, "It's not typical that you see VCs write down an investment in the same quarter they made it." He was talking about struggling AI startups, a big topic this week, along with the Hollywood strike and Threads. I hope you enjoy. ...
