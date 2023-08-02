Plaid’s Leadership Evolves to Prove It’s Not a One-Hit WonderRead more

Robinhood Posts First Quarterly Profit

By
Mark Matousek
· · Source: The Information

Robinhood reported its first quarterly profit as a public company, helped by cost cutting and higher interest rates that boosted revenue it earns on margin loans and customer deposits. The company reported net income of $25 million in the second quarter, and said operating expenses declined 24% year on year to $466 million. Overall revenue rose 53% to $486 million, with net interest revenue...

Creator Economy e-commerce
At Pinterest, Talk of Creators Fades as AI Rises (Chart)
By Alex Perry · Aug. 2, 2023 3:58 PM PDT
At Pinterest, Talk of Creators Fades as AI Rises (Chart)
The buzzwords that executives drop during their companies’ quarterly conference calls provide a window into management’s interest at the moment, or at least what they want investors to hear. At Pinterest, executives led by CEO Bill Ready have been effusive about artificial intelligence lately—and as the chart above shows, they’ve spent much less time chatting about creators. In the digital...
Robinhood Posts First Quarterly Profit
By Mark Matousek · Aug. 2, 2023
SoftBank-Backed Storage Startup Sells After Runway Dwindles
By Natasha Mascarenhas · Aug. 2, 2023
Brookfield and Sequoia Heritage Launch Fund to Scoop Up Cheap Startups
By Maria Heeter · Aug. 2, 2023
The skyline of Kuwait City. A Kuwaiti royal family member is reportedly backing a stealth cloud startup. Photo by Getty.
AI Agenda microsoft amazon
AI Agenda: The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, Meta
By Anissa Gardizy
Save the Date: Next Thursday, Aug. 3, join Aidan Gomez, co-founder and CEO of Cohere , an OpenAI rival valued at $2 billion, and Edo Liberty, founder and CEO of Pinecone , one of the hottest young AI infrastructure startups, for a live audio chat with subscribers.
Sequoia Capital's Menlo Park, Calif. campus. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Dealmaker venture capital
Why VC’s Platform Teams Are on the Chopping Block
By Kate Clark
Shortly after the exit of five of its partners, Sequoia Capital let go of seven members of its in-house recruiting and talent team, sending a clear signal to other firms that it’s time to reevaluate the platform teams, which grew exceedingly large during the record bull run.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read microsoft startups
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
By Paris Martineau
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with one of the company's graphics processing units. Photo by Getty.
semiconductors ai
In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ Customers
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia plays favorites with its newest, much-sought-after chips for artificial intelligence, steering them to small cloud providers who compete with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Google .
Org Charts semiconductors
CEO Jensen Huang Runs Nvidia With a Strong Hand
By Kevin McLaughlin
Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, the chip designer powering the artificial intelligence boom, has a hand in nearly every aspect of the company’s day-to-day operations.
Reed Jobs. Photo via Emerson Collective.
Deals startups venture capital
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Reed Jobs, son of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and his spouse, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, is leaving his mother’s Emerson Collective to start his own venture capital fund, according to a person with direct knowledge.