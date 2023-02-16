Trading platform Robinhood said it saw $3.7 billion in crypto trading volume in January, a 95% increase compared with one month prior. The pop coincides with a 2023 rally in the prices of several cryptocurrencies—bitcoin, for example, is up roughly 46% year to date. To be sure, Robinhood’s crypto trading volume for the month was still down 59% year over year. And the company’s heightened...