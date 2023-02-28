Latest Articles

The Briefing google ai

Alphabet Needs to Replace Sundar Pichai By Martin Peers · Feb. 27, 2023 5:00 PM PST

Shareholders in Alphabet are sending the company a message: It’s time for some drastic action. After a sharp slump in the past few weeks, Alphabet stock is up just 1.9% so far this year compared to the Nasdaq’s 10% rise. In contrast Facebook parent Meta Platforms, which was in the doghouse last year, has jumped 41% year to date. Alphabet and Meta are now trading at nearly the same forward sales...