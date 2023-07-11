Roku has announced a new partnership with Shopify to give users the ability to purchase products they see in ads from Shopify merchants, straight from the remote. It’s the latest effort by a streaming video company to make so-called shoppable TV work. Roku viewers who see an ad from a Shopify merchant utilizing the Roku’s “Action Ads” product will be able to press OK on their remote to learn...
The Briefing microsoft media/telecom
FTC’s Khan Should Pick Her Targets More Carefully
Lina Khan needs to work on her aim. A judge’s ruling today against the Federal Trade Commission’s request to block Microsoft’s purchase of Activision was so definitive that it has to hurt the regulator’s credibility, at least when it comes to tech cases. Coming immediately after a similar defeat involving Meta Platforms, the ruling suggests that by going after all tech, all the time, Khan is...
