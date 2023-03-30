Roku plans to lay off 200 employees, or about 6% of its workforce, in a new round of job cuts, the company said on Thursday. The move comes after the streaming device maker and platform operator cut 200 jobs last November. “As part of our ongoing efforts to focus our spending on key strategic priorities and slow the year-over-year growth of operating expenses, Roku has decided to reduce or...
Alphabet. Salesforce. Microsoft. IBM. Zoom. Meta Platforms. Amazon. The list goes on. More than 300,000 people laid off just in technology, just in the past year, and the number keeps growing—Disney, Goldman Sachs, Philips, Boeing, Meta (again), Amazon (again), even McKinsey. Seems like everyone is joining the layoff bandwagon. Many, indeed virtually all, of the companies that have...
