Roku Makes New Bid for TV Ad Dollars

By
Sahil Patel
· · Source: The Information

Roku is making a new bid to grab a greater share of TV and streaming advertising budgets ahead of the TV upfront season, when video ad sellers and ad buyers negotiate billions of dollars in advertising commitments for the coming year. Roku said Wednesday it would guarantee advertisers that its streaming platform can reach more households in the U.S. than a show on one of the top five cable...

ByteDance and TikTok Executives to Watch this Year
By Juro Osawa and Kaya Yurieff · April 19, 2023 9:29 AM PDT
TikTok vice president Michael Beckerman photographs CEO Shou Zi Chew before he testifies to Congress on March 23. Photo by Getty.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, thanks to his televised five-hour grilling by Congress last month and accompanying brush with viral TikTok fame, has become better known in the U.S. this year. But several other less well-known executives at the company are also playing critical roles and could gain visibility in the coming months. These include senior ByteDance executives who report to CEO Liang Rubo,...
Meta Begins Next Round of Layoffs
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · April 19, 2023
By Sahil Patel · April 19, 2023
Chipmaker’s Stock Rose 4% on False Speculation It Was Behind Microsoft’s AI Chip
By Anissa Gardizy · April 18, 2023
Rippling CEO Parker Conrad at his home in San Francisco on April 10, 2023. Photo by Carolyn Fong for The Information
The Big Read startups enterprise
Parker Conrad Takes the Pain
By Abram Brown
Parker Conrad was touring me around a personal sliver of heaven when I asked him to relive his personal hell.
Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups enterprise
Palo Alto Networks Woos Customers With Years of Free Software as Cloud Security Sales Slow
By Aaron Holmes
The slowdown in enterprise software spending is forcing some software firms to go to extraordinary lengths to win business.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Microsoft Readies AI Chip as Machine Learning Costs Surge
By Anissa Gardizy and Wayne Ma
After placing an early bet on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Microsoft has another secret weapon in its arsenal: its own artificial intelligence chip for powering the large-language models responsible for understanding and generating humanlike language.
Art by Clark Miller
Social Studies startups real estate
The Rise of the Not-Home Not-Office
By Arielle Pardes
When Jamie Snedden moved to San Francisco from London in late 2021, it occurred to him that he didn’t actually know how to make friends.
Photo of Bob Lee from Instagram. Art by Clark Miller.
In Memoriam
His Death Turned Bob Lee Into a Symbol—His Friends Are Trying to Take Him Back
By Scott Alan Lucas
I’ve got some bad news. It’s about Bob.” A friend was on the phone, calling Jake Shields with news about their buddy Bob Lee.
Art by Clark Miller.
Screentime culture ai
Screentime: The Creator Who Quit Google to Experiment With AI
By Margaux MacColl
Last December, Bilawal Sidhu was living a double life. By day, he was a full-time product manager at Google, working on projects like building virtual reality tools .