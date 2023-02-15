Latest Articles

The Briefing

Post-Pandemic Slump Ends for Roblox but Not Shopify By Martin Peers · Feb. 15, 2023 5:00 PM PST

Greetings!The pandemic hangover may be ending, at least for some. Roblox’s fourth-quarter report today showed that at least one of the Covid-19 boomers whose business flatlined once people resumed normal life is growing solidly again. Roblox’s bookings rose 17% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, after declining in the first half of 2022. Moreover, January numbers released by Roblox...