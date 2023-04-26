Roku’s first quarter revenue remained roughly flat from the previous year, with a slight dip in its platform’s revenue segment—which includes money made from ad sales—offset by an increase in the revenue it makes from selling TVs and streaming players. Platform revenue, which accounts for about 86% of Roku’s business, hit $634.6 million in the first quarter, dropping 1% from the previous year....
entertainment media/telecom
Roku Reports Flat Q1 Revenue, Expects Weak Ad Market to Persist
