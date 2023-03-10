Breaking News: Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s CollapseGet the Latest

Briefing
markets entertainment media/telecom

Roku, Roblox and Others Disclose Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

By
Sahil Patel
and
Martin Peers
· · Source: The Information

Several public companies disclosed they had money on deposit at failed Silicon Valley Bank, including Roku and Roblox, a sign of how widespread SVB’s tentacles reached. Roku, the streaming-device maker, said it had $487 million at SVB, or about 26% of its total cash holdings of $1.9 billion. The rest of its cash was distributed across multiple larger banks. Since the SVB deposits were largely...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Q&A markets
Bank Execs on SVB Fallout: ‘2,000 Times Better If a Buyer Comes In’ This Weekend
By Amir Efrati · March 10, 2023 3:38 PM PST
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Friday March 10. Photo by Bloomberg
Thousands of businesses and investors are panicking after federal regulators on Friday froze their assets at Silicon Valley Bank in what was the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history. From publicly-traded firms like Roku to privately-held startups like Shield AI, many SVB customers are girding for problems or scrambling to ensure they can make payroll. One thing is certain: their pain...
Latest Briefs
 
Silicon Valley Bank Experienced $42 Billion in Attempted Withdrawals
By Maria Heeter · March 10, 2023
Meta Layoffs Expected to Begin Next Week
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · March 10, 2023
Roku, Roblox and Others Disclose Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
By Sahil Patel and Martin Peers · March 10, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Tells VC Clients to ‘Stay Calm’
By Erin Woo, Amir Efrati, Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan, Kate Clark and Kaya Yurieff
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker on Thursday told top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to “stay calm” amid concerns around a capital crunch that wiped nearly $10 billion off the bank’s market valuation.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank Told Some Customers Money Transfers Are ‘Backed Up’
By Kate Clark and Michael Roddan
Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday told at least four clients that wire transfers could be delayed, and the bank’s support phone lines were recently inaccessible.
Navan CEO Ariel Cohen. Photo via Navan.
Exclusive startups
No ‘Sugarcoating’: Travel Startup Navan’s Turbulent Ride Toward an IPO
By Cory Weinberg
Ariel Cohen took the stage sipping champagne before 9 a.m. in front of more than 3,000 of his employees last month.
LinkedIn's San Francisco office lobby. Photo by LinkedIn.
Exclusive enterprise
LinkedIn Faces Growing Complaints From Recruiters Over Rising Prices
By Mark Matousek
A core pillar of LinkedIn’s revenue growth in recent years, its recruiting services business, is under pressure as customers rebel against the company’s prices.
Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic. Photo: YouTube/Centre for Effective Altruism.
Deals
OpenAI Rival Anthropic Raises Funding at $4.1 Billion Valuation
By Kate Clark
Spark Capital is leading a $300 million investment in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, one of the primary startup challengers to OpenAI, at a pre-investment valuation of $4.1 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters. Photo by Bloomberg.
startups
Silicon Valley Bank Fails After No Buyer Emerges. What Happens Next?
By Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan and Maria Heeter
Silicon Valley Bank failed on Friday after it couldn't find a buyer, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.