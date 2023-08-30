Latest Articles

Exclusive startups ai

OpenAI Challenger AI21 Labs Nears Funding at $1.2 Billion Valuation By Stephanie Palazzolo, Aidan Ryan and Erin Woo · Aug. 30, 2023 12:29 PM PDT

AI21 Labs, an Israel-based rival to OpenAI, has neared a new round of funding that would value the six-year-old startup at $1.2 billion, before the new capital, according to two people familiar with the matter. It’s the latest sign of investor appetite for firms developing conversational artificial intelligence as the technology becomes a material business for OpenAI. Two of the...