Valor Equity Returns Show Limits of Musk HaloRead more

Briefing
enterprise

Salesforce Shares Jump 6% as AI Products Boost Revenue Growth

By
Aaron Holmes
· · Source: The Information

Salesforce shares rose 6% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company said its new portfolio of artificial intelligence products helped drive 11% revenue growth to $8.6 billion in the July quarter, beating its earlier projection of 10% growth. The company also raised its revenue projection for its fiscal year, which ends in January, by 1 percentage point, or $200 million, and its...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI Challenger AI21 Labs Nears Funding at $1.2 Billion Valuation
By Stephanie Palazzolo, Aidan Ryan and Erin Woo · Aug. 30, 2023 12:29 PM PDT
The founders of AI21 Labs. Left to right: Yoav Shoham, Ori Goshen and Amnon Shashua. Photo via AI21 Labs.
AI21 Labs, an Israel-based rival to OpenAI, has neared a new round of funding that would value the six-year-old startup at $1.2 billion, before the new capital, according to two people familiar with the matter. It’s the latest sign of investor appetite for firms developing conversational artificial intelligence as the technology becomes a material business for OpenAI. Two of the...
Latest Briefs
 
Salesforce Shares Jump 6% as AI Products Boost Revenue Growth
By Aaron Holmes · Aug. 30, 2023
DOJ and SEC Probe Tesla Over Glass House
By Becky Peterson · Aug. 30, 2023
Visa and Mastercard to Raise Fees on Merchants
By Mark Matousek · Aug. 30, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Image by Clark Miller and Midjourney.
Startups to Watch startups semiconductors
Eight Startups Challenging Nvidia in AI Chips
By Kevin McLaughlin, Anissa Gardizy, Jon Victor and Aaron Holmes
Nvidia dominates the market for graphics processing units used to train artificial intelligence models, although rivals like AMD and Intel are trying to catch up.
Art by Clark Miller.
Subscriber Survey culture
The Brain-Body Investment Survey: What 500 Subscribers Are Spending to Boost Their Performance
By Annie Goldsmith
Silicon Valley has long been the haunting ground of the ultramarathon runner, the supplement stacker and the quantified selfer.
Photo by Convoy.
Exclusive startups Finance
Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a Sale
By Maria Heeter
Convoy, a digital trucking marketplace that counts Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as angel investors and Fidelity and T.
Chamath Palihapitiya. Photo by Variety via Getty Images.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup Stakes
By Maria Heeter
Social Capital, the investment firm led by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, tried to sell stakes in hundreds of young companies in June of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Photo via Klaviyo.
e-commerce
Klaviyo IPO Filing Highlights Challenges for Marketing Startups
By Ann Gehan
Klaviyo, the e-commerce marketing software provider backed by Accel and Shopify, has whipped itself into shape ahead of its public debut.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft ai
OpenAI Passes $1 Billion Revenue Pace as Big Companies Boost AI Spending
By Amir Efrati and Aaron Holmes
OpenAI is currently on pace to generate more than $1 billion in revenue over the next 12 months from the sale of artificial intelligence software and the computing capacity that powers it.