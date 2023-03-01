Latest Articles

Creator Economy google policy

Apple Could Trip Up TikTok If Politicians Do Not By Kaya Yurieff · March 1, 2023 2:41 PM PST

Could Apple and Google trip up TikTok even if saber-rattling politicians do not? It’s an intriguing idea sparked by a story we published today, especially as it resurfaces a perennial gripe of many startup founders: the iron grip the two tech giants have on smartphone apps. According to new reporting from my colleague Juro on Wednesday, the ByteDance-owned short video app has begun talks...