Salesforce shares soared more than 15% in after-hours trading after its fourth-quarter earnings , as investors seemed to be more focused on the cloud software provider’s improving profitability and cash flow than on its projections of a continuing slowdown in revenue growth. On an earnings call, Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff said “improving our profitability is our highest priority” and noted...
Apple Could Trip Up TikTok If Politicians Do Not
Could Apple and Google trip up TikTok even if saber-rattling politicians do not? It’s an intriguing idea sparked by a story we published today, especially as it resurfaces a perennial gripe of many startup founders: the iron grip the two tech giants have on smartphone apps. According to new reporting from my colleague Juro on Wednesday, the ByteDance-owned short video app has begun talks...
Salesforce Shares Jump 15% Despite Weak Revenue Forecast
Amazon Ring Founder Steps Down as CEO
Vice’s Head of News and Entertainment Departs Company
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.