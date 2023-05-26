OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company has “no plans to leave” the EU on Friday after reportedly saying earlier this week that new AI regulations could leave OpenAI with no choice but to shut down in Europe. Altman has met with regulators across Europe this week who are in the process of drafting new regulations to govern AI companies. On Wednesday, Altman told reporters that certain elements...
Twitter Cut Key Software Before DeSantis Audio Glitch
On Wednesday night, Twitter experienced multiple outages during a high-profile live audio forum on the app in which Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his presidential campaign. While the specific reason for the flub couldn’t be learned, the company several weeks ago stopped paying for special software that handles high-traffic internet services, including for the app’s...
How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI.
Enterprise Software’s Laggards: Firms Growing Slowly And Still Burning Cash
Shareholder Advisory Firms Call for Alphabet Chair’s Ouster
Two influential shareholder advisory firms have taken an aggressive stance against Alphabet’s board of directors ahead of the company’s June 2 annual meeting, telling clients they should vote in favor of a majority of proposals submitted by shareholders to improve the company’s corporate governance—proposals the board hopes to squash.