Oklo, a nuclear fission startup partly owned by Open AI CEO Sam Altman, said it has agreed to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition vehicle also co-founded by Altman as well as Michael Klein, a former Citigroup executive who has founded multiple SPACs under the Churchill Capital name. The deal values the company at $850 million and , if all goes well, will provide the...
Sam Altman’s SPAC to Acquire Altman-Backed Nuclear Fission Startup
