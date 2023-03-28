Federal prosecutors charged Sam Bankman-Fried with paying at least one Chinese $40 million in bribes in 2021 to unfreeze Alameda Research trading accounts that had been frozen by Chinese law enforcement. The Alameda accounts held more than $1 billion on two of China’s largest crypto exchanges, according to the superseding indictment filed on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried authorized the bribe after...
Opinion startups
Don’t Build the Wrong Kind of AI Business
At a catch-up coffee a few weeks ago, a founder friend asked me, “What AI thing should we build?” It was the third time that week a founder had asked me the same question. Generative artificial intelligence is 99% of the buzz in Silicon Valley right now. In just the last few weeks, Open AI released GPT-4, its most advanced language model to date; Google announced AI for the...
Sam Bankman-Fried Charged With Paying $40 Million to Bribe Chinese Official
Amazon Opens ‘Sidewalk’ Wireless Network to Outside Developers
Meta to Lower Bonus Payments, Add More Reviews
SpaceX Plans New Funding With Backing From Saudi, UAE Investors
Silicon Valley’s Realtors, Like Its Bankers, Are Having a Tough Month