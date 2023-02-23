Don’t read the news—make the news. Introducing The Information ProSave 50%

Sam Bankman-Fried Hit With New Fraud Charges

By
Aidan Ryan
· · Source: The Information

Federal prosecutors have updated their charges against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, adding four additional counts that include securities fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitter business. The new charges, disclosed in a superseding indictment filed in court Thursday, add to existing fraud and money laundering charges against...

Exclusive startups media/telecom
Vox Media Emerges From Digital Media Shakeout Battered But Ahead of Rivals
By Sahil Patel and Paris Martineau · Feb. 23, 2023 7:02 AM PST
Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff at the company's 2022 Code Conference. Photo by Getty Images.
Last summer, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff met with representatives from Facebook parent Meta Platforms to catch up on business. The meeting was timely. A few months before, Vox, owner of New York magazine and websites including Eater and The Verge, had bought Group Nine Media, a smaller collection of websites such as The Dodo, which makes cute animal videos that are popular on Facebook and...
Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison. Photo by Getty.
DEALS markets startups
Inside Stripe’s $55 Billion Pitch to Investors
By Kate Clark and Cory Weinberg
Stripe is trying to raise a huge sum of money from investors, so it has tried to craft a compelling pitch: The payments giant is growing faster this year than some of the biggest names in tech.
ServiceTitan's co-founders Ara Mahdessian (left) and Vahe Kuzoyan. Photo by ServiceTitan.
Exclusive startups
ServiceTitan Burned $170 Million in Cash in 2022
By Maria Heeter
ServiceTitan, a startup that sells software to help plumbers and electricians run their businesses, burned through more than $170 million in cash last year, according to an email sent to employees.
The AI Age
My Week of Being Gaslit and Lied to by the New Bing
By Chris Stokel-Walker
Like any tech reporter who spends too much time online, I’ve treated Microsoft’s Bing search engine with little more than disdain since its 2009 release.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive microsoft google
Before Rebirth, Microsoft’s Bing Faced Near-Death Experiences
By Aaron Holmes
“Where is our hit?” Steve Ballmer repeatedly directed the question at his lieutenants in the year before he stepped down as CEO of Microsoft in 2014, according to two people who heard him ask it.
Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research electric vehicles
If Teslas Had a Kickstand: Premium Electric Motorcycles Are Finally Ready to Ride
By Tim Stevens
I’ve loved motorcycles all my life—ridden them on both road and track for almost 20 years.
Fred Ehrsam and Matt Huang. Photos by Paradigm and Shutterstock.
Exclusive
Exits Mount at Crypto Venture Firm Paradigm
By Aidan Ryan
Paradigm, the crypto-focused venture firm founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang, is shrinking quickly.