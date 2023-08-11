Latest Articles

The Next Frontier for Sports Betting: Your TV By Daniel Kaplan · Aug. 11, 2023 11:00 AM PDT

For all the ways sports gambling has infiltrated American life since the Supreme Court legalized the industry five years ago, there was one area where betting still did not exist: within actual sports broadcasts. Bettors couldn’t watch a game on Fox or ESPN and point their remote at an on-screen button to place a wager. But all that is about to change. Tappp, a New York–based...