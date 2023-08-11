American Dynamo: An ‘Iconic’ Andreessen Horowitz Investor Is Turning Heads in Defense TechRead more

Sam Bankman-Fried to Be Jailed Until Trial After Judge Revokes Bail

By
Aidan Ryan
Source: Reuters

A federal judge revoked Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail at a hearing on Friday, sending the former FTX CEO to jail to await his trial, due to start in October. Prosecutors asked the judge to jail Bankman-Fried after they said he shared personal writings of Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research, with the New York Times. Ellison pleaded guilty to fraud...

The New Ballgame culture media/telecom
The Next Frontier for Sports Betting: Your TV
Aug. 11, 2023
Art by Clark Miller.
For all the ways sports gambling has infiltrated American life since the Supreme Court legalized the industry five years ago, there was one area where betting still did not exist: within actual sports broadcasts. Bettors couldn’t watch a game on Fox or ESPN and point their remote at an on-screen button to place a wager. But all that is about to change. Tappp, a New York–based...
Aug. 11, 2023
Aug. 11, 2023
Aug. 11, 2023
Art by Clark Miller
The Takeaway
‘Fix It—or Go Surfing’: Jessica Lessin on What She’d Tell Her Younger Self
By Jessica E. Lessin
Ten years ago, almost to the day, my husband Sam took a video of me curled up in bed, convinced I had food poisoning.
Photo via Midjourney.
AI Agenda ai
Hype About AI ‘Agents’ Rises Again; Why GPUs Are So Hard to Find
By Stephanie Palazzolo
Like many others, I dream of having my own personal artificial intelligence-powered assistant to answer texts I’ve been avoiding or land that impossible-to-get reservation at a restaurant blowing up on TikTok.
Sandie Hawkins. Photo by Erin Beach.
Exclusive e-commerce
TikTok Replaces Top Shopping Executive With Retail Veterans
By Erin Woo
TikTok has hired two retail veterans who worked at Amazon and Meta Platforms to help oversee its ambitious push to build a giant U.S.
Tome founders Keith Peiris (left) and Henri Liriani (right). Photo via YouTube/Greylock.
Deals startups venture capital
Tome, AI Startup Founded by Ex-Meta Managers, Discusses Fundraising at $600 Million Valuation
By Natasha Mascarenhas, Stephanie Palazzolo and Erin Woo
Tome, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to make it easier to create and design presentations, has talked to investors about raising new money that could double its valuation to up to $600 million, according to two people with direct knowledge of the discussions.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo by Getty
Exclusive facebook ar/vr
Behind Meta’s ‘Made in USA’ AR Glasses: a Military-Grade Material
By Wayne Ma
Meta Platforms plans to build only around a thousand units of the first generation of its augmented-reality glasses due out next year, a tiny batch that it will just use for internal development and to demonstrate the device to the public.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Org Charts microsoft google
Microsoft vs. Google: The 10 Execs at the Center of Lobbying Battle
By Aaron Holmes
A nearly decadelong truce between Microsoft and Google is over—and the rivalry could reshape tech regulation for decades to come.