Samsung is considering replacing Google with Microsoft’s Bing as the default search engine on its devices, according to The New York Times, underscoring how rapidly the latest wave of advances in artificial intelligence is transforming Google’s search business. Microsoft has invested heavily in improving Bing using AI technology from a multibillion-dollar deal with OpenAI. That might now be...
His Death Turned Bob Lee Into a Symbol—His Friends Are Trying to Take Him Back
I’ve got some bad news. It’s about Bob.” A friend was on the phone, calling Jake Shields with news about their buddy Bob Lee. “Oh, shit. Is he OK?” said Shields, a mixed martial arts fighter who lives near Las Vegas. “No.” The news of Lee’s killing on April 4 spread quickly among the close-knit but far-flung group that called the technology...
