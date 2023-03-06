Latest Articles

Creator Economy ai

The Travel Creator Using Jasper AI as a Muse By Kaya Yurieff · March 6, 2023 2:00 PM PST

When travel creator Tanyka Renee Henry is stuck on an idea, she sometimes turns to a virtual source of help: Jasper AI, an artificial intelligence-powered copywriter. Henry, who has 320,000 Instagram followers, says she uses Jasper to help her come up with written material for social media captions, business pitches, or the newsletter she sends out through her personal website. “Sometimes...