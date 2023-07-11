Briefing
Sapphire Ventures Dedicates $1 Billion to AI Deals

Source: The Information

Sapphire Ventures, an investment firm headquartered in Menlo Park, said it would dedicate $1 billion to investments in artificial intelligence startups focused on enterprise technology. The firm raised $1.7 billion for its sixth venture fund in 2021. Several other firms have recently made similar pronouncements. Rather than raise dedicated AI funds, venture capital firms are earmarking capital...

Finance startups Finance
SVB Tries to Heal Its Branding Black Eye
By Michael Roddan · July 11, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
When Abhi Yadav, co-founder of the Cambridge-based AI Innovators Community forum, was preparing a June summit for artificial intelligence startups, he reached out to Silicon Valley Bank to see if the lender would support the conference. “They jumped on it,” Yadav said. The event wound up drawing 150 executives. SVB’s director of sales origination, Lisa Puleo, hosted a...
The Big Read startups ai
‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
By Jon Victor
One Saturday morning earlier this year, Noam Shazeer, CEO of Character.AI and one of the world’s foremost machine-learning researchers, looked out his window to see a stranger perched on a folding chair outside his home in Palo Alto, Calif.
Exclusive google semiconductors
Inside Google’s Efforts to Develop Custom Chip for Pixel
By Wayne Ma
Google has big ambitions to develop its own chips for its Pixel phones. So far, however, things haven’t gone according to plan.
Opinion policy ai
This Is the Help Congress Needs to Regulate AI
By Adam Bly
When OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified before Congress in May about the existential risks large-language models and other generative artificial intelligence technologies pose to humanity, there was an elephant in the room.
crypto
Crypto VCs Wrest Power Back From Founders
By Aidan Ryan
Venture capitalists are becoming a little more demanding of crypto firms. At the height of the crypto boom, venture investors were so focused on winning hot deals that they didn’t push for audited financial statements or board seats.
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries
By Steve LeVine
As major Western automakers have struggled to make the transition to electric vehicles, they have stubbornly favored nickel-based batteries, even though they are costlier and subject to more supply chain snarls than the iron-based batteries used by market leaders Tesla and China’s Byd.
Exclusive startups asia
Sequoia’s China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
By Juro Osawa and Natasha Mascarenhas
Sequoia Capital’s Chinese and Indian arms are accelerating efforts to ensure that investors around the world back their funds after the Silicon Valley venture firm completes a landmark split from its Asian affiliates, ending a nearly two-decade partnership.