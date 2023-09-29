Latest Articles

Exclusive startups ai

Jasper, an Early Generative AI Winner, Cuts Internal Valuation as Growth Slows By Natasha Mascarenhas and Stephanie Palazzolo · Sept. 28, 2023 6:40 PM PDT

Jasper AI, an early darling of the generative artificial intelligence boom, has cut the internal value of its common shares 20%, according to former employees who were notified by the company. The drop in Jasper’s internal valuation could indicate that the growth of its AI-powered writing tool for marketers has slowed since the company raised venture funding at a $1.5 billion valuation in...