Wall Street Greets WWE-UFC Deal With a Smackdown By Martin Peers · April 3, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

There’s no AI (and perhaps not too much human intelligence) involved in either World Wrestling Entertainment or Endeavor’s Ultimate Fighting Championship. But for sheer spectacle, today’s proposed merger of the two companies beats anything going on right now in tech—and we’re not talking just about what’s on the screen. Vince McMahon’s maneuvers over the past few months to take back control of...