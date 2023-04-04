Salesforce’s Benioff Discussing Management ReorgRead More

Saudi Arabia Says It Funded Andreessen, Coatue, Iconiq, Insight and 35 Other VCs

Amir Efrati
The venture arm of the Saudi Public Investment Fund has disclosed it is a limited partner in 39 tech investment firms including Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, Coatue Management and Iconiq Capital, The Information was first report . Such financial ties were previously kept secret, especially after the Saudi regime's alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and the crown prince's mass...

Wall Street Greets WWE-UFC Deal With a Smackdown
Photo by Getty.
There's no AI (and perhaps not too much human intelligence) involved in either World Wrestling Entertainment or Endeavor's Ultimate Fighting Championship. But for sheer spectacle, today's proposed merger of the two companies beats anything going on right now in tech—and we're not talking just about what's on the screen. Vince McMahon's maneuvers over the past few months to take back control of...
From left, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Google Brain chief Jeff Dean. Photos by Getty, Bloomberg
Exclusive google ai
Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s success in overtaking Google with an artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has achieved what seemed impossible in the past: It has forced the two AI research teams within Google’s parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together.
Orlando Bravo, co-founder of Thoma Bravo LLC. Photo by Bloomberg.
DEALS enterprise
Private Equity Firms’ Secret Weapon for Big Software Buyouts
By Rachel Graf
When Thoma Bravo was drawing up the financing of its $8 billion acquisition of Coupa Software last year, the private equity giant didn’t turn to a bank, and it didn’t get a traditional loan.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion startups
Don’t Build the Wrong Kind of AI Business
By Ben Parr
At a catch-up coffee a few weeks ago, a founder friend asked me, “What AI thing should we build?” It was the third time that week a founder had asked me the same question.
Art by Mike Sullivan
ai
Birth of a Salesman: OpenAI Sheds Its Lab Coat to Seek Big Deals
By Aaron Holmes and Isabelle Sarraf
OpenAI has for years relied on a small, nimble team, composed primarily of researchers, to develop impressive artificial intelligence models rivaling those from Google and Microsoft.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion economy
The Layoff Contagion Is Hurting Us All
By Jeffrey Pfeffer
Alphabet. Salesforce. Microsoft. IBM. Zoom. Meta Platforms. Amazon. The list goes on. More than 300,000 people laid off just in technology, just in the past year, and the number keeps growing—Disney, Goldman Sachs, Philips, Boeing, Meta (again), Amazon (again), even McKinsey.
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Inc. Photo by Bloomberg.
The Briefing microsoft google
Google, OpenAI and the Coming Copyright Storm
By Jessica E. Lessin
So here is a question: If you develop some software and train it on random material from the internet to make it smarter, do the creators of that material have any right to the software?