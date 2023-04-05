Sequoia and Other U.S.-Backed VCs Are Funding China’s Answer to OpenAIRead More

Saudi PIF to Buy Mobile Gaming Company Scopely for Nearly $5 Billion

By
Sahil Patel
Source: The Information

Mobile gaming company Scopely, which makes games such as “Scrabble Go” and “Star Trek Fleet Command,” has agreed to sell to Savvy Games Group, a games and esports operation owned by Saudi Arabia’s $620 billion sovereign wealth fund. The companies pegged the deal value at $4.9 billion in an announcement. Savvy Games Group said it’s wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, or PIF, which...

Crypto Global crypto
Winners and Losers of the Stablecoin Shakeout
By Aidan Ryan · April 5, 2023 9:08 AM PDT
Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla. Photo by Bloomberg
Stablecoins have been in the spotlight recently, thanks to regulatory crackdowns and chaos in the traditional financial sector, and investors have been pulling money out of some stablecoins at a staggering pace. To recap what’s been going on: The New York State Department of Financial Services in February ordered Paxos to stop issuing the Binance-branded stablecoin BUSD, and Paxos cut ties...
From left, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Google Brain chief Jeff Dean. Photos by Getty, Bloomberg
Exclusive google ai
Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s success in overtaking Google with an artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has achieved what seemed impossible in the past: It has forced the two AI research teams within Google’s parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together.
Orlando Bravo, co-founder of Thoma Bravo LLC. Photo by Bloomberg.
DEALS enterprise
Private Equity Firms’ Secret Weapon for Big Software Buyouts
By Rachel Graf
When Thoma Bravo was drawing up the financing of its $8 billion acquisition of Coupa Software last year, the private equity giant didn’t turn to a bank, and it didn’t get a traditional loan.
Ben Horowitz (left) and Marc Andreessen at the Future Investment Initiative Institute conference in Miami in late March. Photo courtesy of FII Institute
Exclusive startups policy
Saudi Arabia Discloses Ties to Andreessen Horowitz, Dozens of Other Venture Funds
By Becky Peterson and Kate Clark
For several years, venture capital firms have been cagey about whether they have raised money from Saudi Arabia, following the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in one of the country’s consulates.
Art by Mike Sullivan
ai
Birth of a Salesman: OpenAI Sheds Its Lab Coat to Seek Big Deals
By Aaron Holmes and Isabelle Sarraf
OpenAI has for years relied on a small, nimble team, composed primarily of researchers, to develop impressive artificial intelligence models rivaling those from Google and Microsoft.
Tiger founder Chase Coleman. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive venture capital
Tiger Global Tried to Sell VC Fund Stakes in Latest Sign of Strategy Shift
By Kate Clark
Tiger Global Management, the most prolific investor in private tech companies during the recent boom, also invested in dozens of venture capital firms as it sought to forge closer ties to the young startups those funds backed.
Kevin Mayer. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive entertainment venture capital
Former Disney Exec Kevin Mayer Looks to Double VC Fund Size to $1 Billion
By Kate Clark and Sahil Patel
Smash Capital, an investment firm co-founded by Disney veterans including Kevin Mayer, is seeking to raise as much as $500 million in fresh capital, according to two people familiar with the matter.