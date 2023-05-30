Latest Articles

The Briefing ai crypto

Why AI Scientists Are Freaking Us Out By Martin Peers · May 30, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

Well that’s one way to get attention. According to a statement issued today by a bunch of leading names in AI, “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority.” Right. It’s hard to imagine anyone out there disagrees—who but the most extreme misanthrope wants to extinguish the human race? The question, then, is why the very people responsible for AI’s development are...