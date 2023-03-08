Ends Tomorrow: Save 50% on a subscription to The Information Pro. Get access to org charts, databases, and more.Act Now

Briefing
markets e-commerce asia

Sea Ltd. Shares Jump 22% After First-Ever Profit

By
Juro Osawa
· · Source: The Information

Shares of Sea Ltd., one of Southeast Asia’s biggest internet firms, surged 22% after it reported its first-ever profit. The Singapore-based company, whose main businesses are e-commerce and online games, said it swung to a net profit of $422.8 million in the quarter through December. Its revenue for the quarter, which grew 7.1%, was better than analysts’ expectations. Sea’s profit came...

