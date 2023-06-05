The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged on Monday that popular crypto tokens solana, cardano and polygon are securities. That implies crypto exchanges which list the tokens, including Coinbase, need to be registered. The SEC named the tokens in a lawsuit that it filed against Binance and the crypto exchange’s CEO Changpeng Zhao, which alleged that they violated U.S. securities laws....
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Creator Economy entertainment
The Rise of Influencer Scams and Scandals
A new Hulu docuseries out on Monday called “The Age of Influence” examines the underbelly of the influencer world, from people who’ve used social media to perpetuate scams and fraud to child abuse happening behind the scenes of a popular kids YouTube channel.The show, produced by Part2 Pictures for ABC News Studios, looks at lesser known scandals involving social media that haven’t risen to the...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups crypto
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.