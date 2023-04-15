The Securities and Exchange Commission reopened the public comment period for proposed changes to the definition of an exchange, specifically clarifying that the rule changes would include decentralized finance exchanges. The commission reopened the comment period after receiving comments requesting more information on how the changes would affect crypto trading platforms, including decentralized...
The Rise of the Not-Home Not-Office
When Jamie Snedden moved to San Francisco from London in late 2021, it occurred to him that he didn’t actually know how to make friends. In college, an abundance of common areas and extracurricular clubs had made it easy to meet new people. Now, working remotely for a startup, he barely left the house. He considered roving between coffee shops, but identifying potential pals there seemed...
SEC Reopens Comment Period for Definition of Exchange, Including DeFi
Blockchain Company Chia Network Confidentially Files for IPO
Bitdeer Shares Fall 27% on First Day of Trading
