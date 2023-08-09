The Securities and Exchange Commission said in a letter Wednesday that it will appeal parts of a court ruling last month that some sales of Ripple Labs’ xrp token did not violate securities laws. The regulator said it would file what is known as an “interlocutory appeal,” which refers to an appeal that is filed while other parts of the case have not been decided. Judge Analisa Torres, who is...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive amazon
Amazon Offers Sellers AI Tool to Write Product Descriptions
Amazon is rolling out an artificial intelligence tool for sellers on its marketplace that will write copy for product listings, a company spokesperson confirmed, marking one of the first examples of Amazon integrating large-language models into its e-commerce business. While Amazon’s highest-profile AI tools are ones its cloud unit, Amazon Web Services, is selling to other companies, the...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Deals startups venture capital
‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits Startups
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Gen Z Underwear Startup Nears Sale, Highlighting New Phase of Retail M&A