Latest Articles

Exclusive startups Finance

Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself By Maria Heeter · June 5, 2023 9:48 AM PDT

Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information. Next has enlisted the help of BG Strategic Advisors, a Florida-based boutique investment bank specializing in transportation and logistics mergers and acquisitions, according...