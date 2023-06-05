The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao on Monday, alleging that Zhao and Binance secretly controlled Binance.US and commingled “billions of dollars” of investor assets. The SEC alleges Binance misled U.S. regulators and offered and sold unregistered securities. It alleges that Binance continued to allow U.S. customers to trade on...
Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself
Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information. Next has enlisted the help of BG Strategic Advisors, a Florida-based boutique investment bank specializing in transportation and logistics mergers and acquisitions, according...
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.