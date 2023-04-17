His Death Turned Bob Lee Into a Symbol—His Friends Are Trying to Take Him BackRead Now

SEC Sues Crypto Exchange Bittrex and Its Former CEO

Aidan Ryan
The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Seattle-based cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex and its former CEO William Shihara for violating U.S. securities laws, including operating as an unregistered exchange, broker and clearing house. The SEC also sued Bittrex Global, the international affiliate of Bittrex, for failing to register as an exchange, alleging that it shared an order book with...

Creator Economy entertainment
What to Expect at Our Creator Economy Summit
By Kaya Yurieff · April 17, 2023 2:24 PM PDT
From left to right: Kim Larson of YouTube, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio of "The D’Amelio Show," and creator Jon Youshaei. Photos: Getty and Jon Youshaei.
I’m en route to Los Angeles today ahead of The Information’s third annual Creator Economy Summit on Thursday. This is the first time we’re hosting this event in person, and we are so excited to bring together more than 500 registered attendees, including creators, investors and entrepreneurs shaping the creator economy. (We are at full capacity, and only have a few last-minute tickets available...
Rippling CEO Parker Conrad at his home in San Francisco on April 10, 2023. Photo by Carolyn Fong for The Information
The Big Read startups enterprise
Parker Conrad Takes the Pain
By Abram Brown
Parker Conrad was touring me around a personal sliver of heaven when I asked him to relive his personal hell.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Exclusive enterprise
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Loses Coveted Spot in Gartner Ranking Due to ‘Sales Arrogance’
By Kevin McLaughlin
Competition between the two of the biggest cybersecurity firms selling software monitoring employee access to cloud applications and data is set to intensify after influential market research firm Gartner cut its ranking on the market leader, Zscaler.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils Founders
By Kate Clark
The first big change made by Y Combinator’s new CEO and president Garry Tan—to shutter a fund investing in mature startups so it could sharpen its focus on much younger companies—has set off an uproar among founders backed by the esteemed startup accelerator.
Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups enterprise
Palo Alto Networks Woos Customers With Years of Free Software as Cloud Security Sales Slow
By Aaron Holmes
The slowdown in enterprise software spending is forcing some software firms to go to extraordinary lengths to win business.
Illustration by Matheus Costa.
google facebook
Google, Meta Struggle to Figure Out Employee Reviews
By Mark Matousek
Last year, Google cut the number of employee performance reviews it conducts annually from two to one, responding to complaints that twice-a-year reviews consumed too much time.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion startups
Make Time for This Tax Secret
By AJ Ayers
If you’re a founder or you work in the startup space, you can’t afford to be ignorant about tax law, especially in a down market.