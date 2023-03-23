The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Tron founder Justin Sun with fraud and accused eight celebrities, including actress Lindsay Lohan and rapper Soulja Boy, of illegally promoting the crypto assets. The SEC accused Sun of an unregistered sale and offering of securities Tronix and BitTorrent. The government also said they pumped up the sales volume by “extensive wash trading.”...
Benchmark-Backed Good Eggs Is Latest Distressed Startup to Wipe Out Investors in New Financing
As more startups struggle to raise money from venture capitalists and approach bankruptcy, they are going to extreme lengths to stay afloat. The latest example is Good Eggs, which delivers fresh produce and other groceries. The company this month raised around $7 million from Greenwich, Conn., hedge fund Glade Brook Capital Partners at a pre-investment valuation of $15 million, said two people...
SEC Sues Tron Founder Justin Sun, Lindsay Lohan and Other Celebrities Over Crypto
Kraken To Suspend ACH Transfers
Coinbase Says it Received Wells Notice From SEC
Boom Times in San Francisco’s AI Underground
The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
On a cosmic level, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a mere blip. The murmurs about trouble began last Wednesday, the panic spread via group texts and Twitter threads on Thursday, the bank went under on Friday, the government got its act together on Saturday, and on Sunday every current and former customer of SVB could breathe a cautious sigh of relief.
SpaceX Plans New Funding With Backing From Saudi, UAE Investors