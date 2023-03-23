Latest Articles

Benchmark-Backed Good Eggs Is Latest Distressed Startup to Wipe Out Investors in New Financing By Amir Efrati · March 23, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

As more startups struggle to raise money from venture capitalists and approach bankruptcy, they are going to extreme lengths to stay afloat. The latest example is Good Eggs, which delivers fresh produce and other groceries. The company this month raised around $7 million from Greenwich, Conn., hedge fund Glade Brook Capital Partners at a pre-investment valuation of $15 million, said two people...