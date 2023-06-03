Latest Articles

Deals startups venture capital

SoftBank’s Onetime Pizza-Robot Darling Shuts Down By Erin Woo · June 2, 2023 4:37 PM PDT

Zume, which raised $375 million from SoftBank to automate pizza-making with robots before switching to developing sustainable packaging, has shut down. The company is insolvent and has retained restructuring firm Sherwood Partners to liquidate the assets for the benefit of the creditors, an alternative to bankruptcy, according to Martin Pichinson, Sherwood Partners’ cofounder. It ceased...