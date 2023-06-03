Twitter’s head of brand safety and ad quality resigned late this week, according to two people familiar with the situation, following trust and safety head Ella Irwin’s departure from the company on Thursday. It’s unclear why the brand safety executive, AJ Brown, stepped down. Earlier this week, conservative news site The Daily Wire had publicly criticized Twitter for labeling its documentary...
Latest Articles
Deals startups venture capital
SoftBank’s Onetime Pizza-Robot Darling Shuts Down
Zume, which raised $375 million from SoftBank to automate pizza-making with robots before switching to developing sustainable packaging, has shut down. The company is insolvent and has retained restructuring firm Sherwood Partners to liquidate the assets for the benefit of the creditors, an alternative to bankruptcy, according to Martin Pichinson, Sherwood Partners’ cofounder. It ceased...
