Latest Articles

Exclusive startups venture capital

Fintech Ramp is Raising Capital at $5.5 Billion Valuation, Down 30% By Kate Clark · Aug. 17, 2023 8:16 AM PDT

Fintech startup Ramp is raising several hundred million from investors at a $5.5 billion valuation, measured before the investment, according to two people familiar with the matter. That’s a 32% cut to the $8.1 billion at which Ramp was valued at in early 2022, reflecting how startup values have fallen in the past two years. Thrive Capital is leading the financing, according to another...