Securitize, a startup that offers blockchain-based private equity investments, is buying Onramp Invest, marking the latest in a wave of consolidation among financial startups. Onramp COO Ashton Chaffee told The Information that selling to Securitize, which the company already has a partnership with, was attractive in light of the existing partnership and uncertain venture funding...
Exclusive startups venture capital
Fintech Ramp is Raising Capital at $5.5 Billion Valuation, Down 30%
Fintech startup Ramp is raising several hundred million from investors at a $5.5 billion valuation, measured before the investment, according to two people familiar with the matter. That’s a 32% cut to the $8.1 billion at which Ramp was valued at in early 2022, reflecting how startup values have fallen in the past two years. Thrive Capital is leading the financing, according to another...
The Big Read venture capital
American Dynamo: An ‘Iconic’ Andreessen Horowitz Investor Is Turning Heads in Defense Tech
The Big Read google
Is Ruth Porat’s New Job at Alphabet a Coronation or a Last Dance?
Exclusive enterprise venture capital
Databricks, After $380 Million Loss, in Talks to Raise More Cash