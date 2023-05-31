How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAIRead more

SellerX Buys Elevate Brands in Latest Amazon Aggregator Consolidation

Theo Wayt
Amazon aggregator SellerX said Wednesday that it had acquired rival Elevate Brands, in the latest example of how slowing e-commerce sales growth is forcing companies that operate online brands to consolidate. Berlin-based SellerX, which is a leading Amazon aggregator in Europe, will now control Austin, Tex.-based Elevate’s U.S.-focused brands. While the terms of the deal were not disclosed,...

Google Invests in AI Startup Runway to Wrest Cloud Business From AWS
By Kate Clark, Jon Victor, Amir Efrati and Erin Woo · May 31, 2023 2:47 PM PDT
Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google is investing in Runway, a New York–based startup that lets customers generate video from text descriptions using artificial intelligence it pioneered, at a valuation of around $1.5 billion including the new capital, according to two people familiar with the matter. The investment, part of a roughly $100 million funding round, underscores the fierce competition among cloud providers...
Software Cost Management Startup Vendr Lays Off 25%
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 31, 2023
Amazon Employees Walk Out Over Office Mandate, Climate Policies
By Theo Wayt · May 31, 2023
Amazon’s Data Center Chief Departs
By Anissa Gardizy · May 31, 2023
Microsoft's Satya Nadella, left, and Peter Lee.
Exclusive
How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI
By Aaron Holmes
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI.
The AI Age e-commerce ai
How to Grease a Chatbot: E-Commerce Companies Seek a Backdoor Into AI Responses
By Chris Stokel-Walker
When Andy Wilson’s company received its first successful client referral through ChatGPT, he was shaken to his core.
Chris Britt, co-founder and CEO of Chime.
Exclusive startups Finance
Chime’s Slowdown Highlights Limits of Bank Disruptors
By Mark Matousek and Erin Woo
Chime found a way to offer zero-fee banking services without being a bank itself. But that approach is starting to show its limits.
Exclusive startups crypto
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
By Aidan Ryan
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.
The Big Read markets Finance
The Master of Destruction Rides Again
By Michelle Celarier
In the spring of 2022, the irascible Wall Street short seller Marc Cohodes was in a particularly foul mood.
Art by Clark Miller.
Social Studies culture
The Day TikTok Went Dark in India
By Amanda Florian
On June 29, 2020, as thunderstorms swept Mumbai and daily Covid-19 cases in India surged by almost 20,000, millions of people began experiencing a flood of network errors on their mobile devices.