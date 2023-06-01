Cybersecurity software company SentinelOne increased revenue 70% in the April quarter, but that was less than what the company forecast. The company also lowered its expectations for the rest of the fiscal year. In a letter to shareholders, management said that macroeconomic challenges affected how long it took to sell products and services to customers, and how much those customers were willing...
Let The Mixed-Reality Headset Games Begin
You don’t need special glasses to see why Meta Platforms announced its latest mixed-reality headset, the Quest 3, on Thursday, just days before Apple is expected to unveil its own entry to the field. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has literally bet the company, and its name, on the metaverse, but the results so far have been disappointing. It’s been almost a decade since Meta, née Facebook, stepped...
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.