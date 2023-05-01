Hours Left—50% Off The Information Pro Ends TonightGet Pro

Sequoia Capital Hired National Security Advisory Firm as China Deals Draw U.S. Scrutiny

Amir Efrati
Sequoia Capital a well-connected firm that advises clients about U.S. national security affairs, The Information reported Friday . The move occurred last year as officials in Washington became increasingly concerned about U.S. investment in Chinese technology startups, which could make the geopolitical rival more competitive. More recently, Biden administration officials are said to be pushing...

IRL Suspended CEO Shafi After Reported Pattern of Misconduct; Acting CEO Named
By Mark Matousek · April 30, 2023 2:33 PM PDT
Scott Kauffman, left, is the acting CEO of IRL. Photo by Getty
A special committee of messaging app IRL’s board of directors suspended CEO Abraham Shafi on Friday after receiving a report from outside counsel that outlined a pattern of misconduct by Shafi, an IRL spokesperson told The Information. The spokesperson for the company, previously valued at $1.2 billion when SoftBank invested in it in 2021, declined to offer details on the misconduct...
Apple Drops Lawsuit Against Former Chip Executive Over IP Theft
By Wayne Ma · April 30, 2023
Coinbase CEO’s Pay Shrinks as Stock Slides
By Aidan Ryan · April 28, 2023
microsoft startups
How ChatGPT is Roiling 13 Software Companies
By Kevin McLaughlin, Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Big software companies including Microsoft and Salesforce are racing to incorporate the technology behind ChatGPT, known as generative artificial intelligence, into their products to attract new users and boost profits.
Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Since Sundar Pichai became CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, in 2019, he has been honest with colleagues about the difficulties of overseeing a sprawling conglomerate that’s under constant strain from internal power struggles, regulators and rebellious employees.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive startups
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count
By Mark Matousek
A former employee of SoftBank-backed messaging app IRL alleged in a legal filing that the company has inflated its user count and retaliated against him and other employees who raised concerns about the accuracy of its user numbers.