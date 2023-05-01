Latest Articles

IRL Suspended CEO Shafi After Reported Pattern of Misconduct; Acting CEO Named By Mark Matousek · April 30, 2023 2:33 PM PDT

A special committee of messaging app IRL’s board of directors suspended CEO Abraham Shafi on Friday after receiving a report from outside counsel that outlined a pattern of misconduct by Shafi, an IRL spokesperson told The Information. The spokesperson for the company, previously valued at $1.2 billion when SoftBank invested in it in 2021, declined to offer details on the misconduct...