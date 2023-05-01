Sequoia Capital a well-connected firm that advises clients about U.S. national security affairs, The Information reported Friday . The move occurred last year as officials in Washington became increasingly concerned about U.S. investment in Chinese technology startups, which could make the geopolitical rival more competitive. More recently, Biden administration officials are said to be pushing...
asia venture capital
Sequoia Capital Hired National Security Advisory Firm as China Deals Draw U.S. Scrutiny
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
startups
IRL Suspended CEO Shafi After Reported Pattern of Misconduct; Acting CEO Named
A special committee of messaging app IRL’s board of directors suspended CEO Abraham Shafi on Friday after receiving a report from outside counsel that outlined a pattern of misconduct by Shafi, an IRL spokesperson told The Information. The spokesperson for the company, previously valued at $1.2 billion when SoftBank invested in it in 2021, declined to offer details on the misconduct...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
Exclusive startups
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count