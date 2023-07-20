Five Sequoia Capital partners have left the firm, the biggest shakeup to the storied venture firm’s leadership since its leader Roelof Botha took over a year ago. Sequoia on Wednesday told its limited partners that longtime partner Michael Moritz would leave and focus on the firm’s independent wealth management business, Sequoia Heritage, a spokesperson confirmed. Meanwhile four other Sequoia...
Latest Articles
The Briefing e-commerce media/telecom
Netflix’s Q2 Results Don’t Support Stock Rally
The bulls are back in Netflix stock, even if the growth isn’t. Netflix on Wednesday reported just 2.7% higher revenue in the second quarter, below what it had projected, confirming that it’s now firmly in the class of slow-growing TV companies. Even excluding the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, revenue grew just 6%—nothing to write home about. It’s a little hard to square that...
Recent Popular Stories
The Big Read google
Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion